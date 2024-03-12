Abductions: I am prepared to engage in dialogue with the bandits — Sheikh Gumi

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has said he is willing to facilitate comprehensive discussions between the Federal Government and bandits in order to secure the freedom of all abducted Nigerians.

He said this following the position of the Kaduna State Government not to negotiate with bandits in the state.

It will be recalled that the bandits on Thursday abducted 287 schoolchildren from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gumi, who is based in Kaduna State, said: “The government’s stand of no negotiation with the bandits is an unfortunate position. My advice is that the government should dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga schoolchildren abduction but all the cases.

“Also, the government should use the same approach it used in releasing passengers that were abducted on Abuja-Kaduna train in 2022 to release the Kuriga schoolchildren and others.

“I am ready to lead a holistic dialogue between the government and bandits.

“It is a religious duty for me to do so for peace.

“I hope the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will listen by dialoguing with the bandits because the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to do.”