Abduction: PDP wants Gov. Bello to rescue Islamiyya children using same tactics that secured commissioner’s release

Following the release of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mohammed Sani Idris, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has called on Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to apply same tactics in ensuring the rescue of the 136 Islamiyya children and others still in the captivity of their abductors.

The commissioner was released on Thursday night around Suleja.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its state chairman, Tanko Beji, said: “We in the PDP value and see all lives as equal and wish all persons, children, women, poor or rich, commissioner or cleaner to be given maximum state protection, as that is what a responsible government does.

“We were eyewitnesses to the American government sending elite forces to Nigeria, flying over 20 hours with every military might, just to rescue its citizen from the clutches of terrorists. Same attention and alacrity should be given to not just a kidnapped commissioner but all citizens, especially poor children of Tegina.”

While praying that the 136 Islamiyya children would return safely soon, the PDP chairman urged the Commissioner for Information and Strategy to seek medical attention so as to enable him return back to his desk.