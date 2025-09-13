Abduction of Seven Children: House demands probe by police, DSS

The Benue State House of Assembly has urged the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state to conduct an investigation into the rising cases of missing children.

The call was sequel to a motion moved by Mr Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South) during plenary in Makurdi, the state capital.

Akya said that seven children were abducted in Makurdi on September 1.

He listed the children to include Kananfe Jika, 4; Shimen Tyonenge, five 5; and Kakuman Tyonenge, 7, all of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Apir.

He said that the criminal acts had devastating effects on the physical, psychological, and emotional well-being of children and undermined the security and social fabric of the state.

Akya further said that child trafficking was a grave violation of human rights.

According to him, Nigeria is a signatory to several international and regional conventions against child trafficking, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The legislator stated that the Child Rights Act 2003 criminalised trafficking and abduction of children.

Akya, however, said that despite the existence of extant laws and security agencies, the situation continues unabated.

The motion was seconded by Terna Shimawua (APC/Kyan), stating that the motion was timely and further encouraged parents to be watchful.

Ruling, Speaker Alfred Emberga called on the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and Public Order as well as other relevant agencies to prevent child trafficking and support victims and their families.

Emberga further called on the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to strengthen their presence and operations, especially at the border communities and transit points.

He mandated the House Committee on Local Government, Security and Chieftaincy Affairs to interact with the heads of security agencies operating within the state.

He urged the state government, in collaboration with faith-based organisations, traditional rulers and civil society organisations, to embark on a massive public sensitisation campaign on child protection and the dangers of trafficking.

He charged the Clerk, Dr. Bem Mela, to address the resolutions of the motion to the relevant agencies for immediate action.

