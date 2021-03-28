The abduction of a Collation Officer of the All Progressives Congress for Aba North Council, Engr. Mike Ozoemena, and an explosion at a Polling Station, also in Aba North, among others marred the bye-election for Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The election was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday.

Ozoemena, who is also the campaign manager of the APC candidate, Mascot Kalu, was kidnapped at the Industrial Ward 2 area of Aba.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Abia State, Benedict Godson, confirmed the abduction of Ozoemena.

Godson said: “Engr. Mike Ozoemena, Director of Publicity, Mascot Uzor-Kalu Campaign and APC collation officer in Aba North, has been whisked away by some men on white Hilux van from his ward, Industrial Ward 2, Aba North to an unknown destination.

“We don’t know his whereabouts.

“We don’t know where they’ve taken him to and we’re calling for his immediate release.”

The explosion at Umuola Hall Polling Station, Ward 8, Aba North Council Area did not result in loss of life, however.

Bur electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered for safety.