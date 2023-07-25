Abduction: I-CSPJ tasks IGP on release of female journalist in Rivers

828 828

The International Press Centre for Safety and Protection of Journalists (I-CSPJ) has tasked the Inspector General of Police, I-GP Kayode Egbetokun to ensure the safe return Priestba Nwokocha, Director of News, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation who was abducted by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt.

Coordinator, I-CSPJ, Melody Akinjiyan, made the call in a statement Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Akinjiyan, Nwokocha was abducted along Slaughter/YKC between 7.00 p. m and 8.00 p. m on July 21, on her way from work.

“The Inspiration Coordinator said they got a report from the Rivers State Council (RSC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that the abducte’s car had broken down along Slaughter/YKC road.

“She called her husband who later came with a mechanic to work on the car.

“It was in the presence of her husband and the mechanic that the kidnappers picked her up. They did not pick her husband or harm him, they just picked her and left,” he said.

“Similarly, Comrade Stanley Job, the Rivers NUJ State Chairman, confirmed the unfortunate incident to ICSP-J that the unknown kidnappers have reached out.”

He stated that they were demanding a ransom of N150 million for the release of Nwokocha.

“All efforts are in place to ensure her release and the union has contacted Mr Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police, Rivers command on the incident.”

According to him, the spate of insecurity in the country is alarming and is of serious concern to all.

“It is very disturbing that journalists and media practitioners have also become easy targets.

“We are also worried about the trend of gender-related attacks as evident from the IPC 5-year monitoring report, which indicates a gradual increase in the trend of attacks on female journalists.”

“I-CSPJ, therefore, enjoins security agencies, especially the commissioner of police in Rivers to do all they can to ensure that Nwokocha is set free without being harmed in any way.”

He urged all and sundry to remain security conscious in the light of the evident security challenges in the country.