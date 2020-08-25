The kidnapped children of Alhaji Bello Dankande, a former Zamfara State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, have regained freedom.

The ex-Commissioner, while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Monday, said the victims regained freedom after the payment of N5 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the abductors had last week attacked Dankande’s house in Gamji village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed one of his neighbours in the process.

During the attack, the gunmen kidnapped four persons, including the two children of the former commissioner, one official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and one person in the neighbourhood.

Dankande said the victims were released on Sunday at about 9pm after collecting the ransom.

He said his two children had been admitted in a hospital in Gusau to ascertain their condition of health.