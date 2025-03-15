Abducted winner of Quranic recitation competition, father, sibling still alive — State

The Katsina State Government says the winner of the National; Quranic Recitation Competition, Abdulsalam Rabiu-Faskari, his father, and brother are still alive, but in the custody of their abductors.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu-Zango, on Friday.

It could be recalled that the victims were abducted two days ago on their way to Faskari from Katsina, after they were honoured by Governor Dikko Radda, for Rabiu-Faskari’s outstanding performance during the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition held in Kebbi State.

Salisu-Zango said he would represent Nigeria in the recitation of the whole Quran at the forthcoming international edition of the competition.

He said: “The attention of Katsina state Government has been drawn to the recent media reports and condolence messages contained in a press statement signed by Special Advisor to Kebbi Governor on Media and Publicity.

“It was to the effect that the kidnapped winner of National Qur’anic recitation competition, Hafizul Qur’an and ABU final year Medical student from Katsina State, Abdussalam Rabiu-Faskari was killed by his abductors.

“We appreciate the kind gesture, concern and compassion shown by the Kebbi Government over the unfortunate incident.

“We, however, wish to state that the Quranic recitation competition winner, Rabiu-Faskari, his father and brother were really abducted by bandits.

“But information reaching the government indicates that they are still alive and healthy in the custody of their abductors.”

Salisu-Zango further said that as of Friday, their abductors were demanding a ransom of N30 million from their family.

The Commissioner quoted Governor Radda as describing the kidnapping of the young talented student, alongside his father and brother as unfortunate.

Radda said: “My heart is with the victims, their family, relatives and friends, and we pray they safely regain freedom.

“Government will take concrete actions to rescue and ensure the safe return of all the abducted victims, as rescue effort is being put in place.”

The governor urged the security agents to put all hands on deck to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

Radda reiterated the commitment of his administration to addressing the prevailing security challenges in the state.

He further called on the people to fervently pray for the safety and freedom of Rabiu-Faskari and all others in the hands of those evil abductors.

