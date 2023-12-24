Abducted Taraba Chief regains freedom; wife, others still held

The second-class Chief of Kwaji in Yorro LGA of Taraba State, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, abducted last week by bandits has been freed.
Also Read:
- Atiku felicitates with Christians at Christmas
- Group commends Tinubu over 50% transport fare discount
- Stop using my office to issue fake appointments – SGF
- 25th Anniversary: Obasanjo, Abiodun, Edun, others, grace remembrance of Adeosun
- GOtv Boxing Night 30: Boxers set to win N1m on Boxing Day
Alhaji Umaru, who was abducted alongside his pregnant wife and son, was released alone as his family is still in captivity.
Similarly, 16 others, including a policeman and a palace guard, are also still in the hands of the kidnappers.
It was gathered that the monarch was released by the kidnappers at about 1am on Saturday.