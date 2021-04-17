The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he will not succumb to blackmail over the abduction of students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State and even other abductees.

The Governor spoke in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday.

According to the statement, the State Government said contrary to reports in certain sections of the media, the bond between El-Rufai and parents of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization is deep empathy amidst spirited efforts to secure them.

Aruwan said the governor will continue to work hard until banditry was contained without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicisation of the unfortunate situation.

Citing an instance, Arunwa noted that some sections of the media have been reporting the parents’ responses to the purported threats by the governor to prosecute them, “which is simply false and deeply mischievous”.

According to him, the statement of the government warning impostors who have been presenting themselves as government-appointed emissaries to negotiate with bandits across the State has nothing to do with the parents or relatives of the abducted students or any other person in captivity.

He said: “It was rather directed primarily to some identified individuals exploiting the security situation in the State, and neighbouring States.”

Aruwan said the state government will not join issues with the parents whose pain is understandable and with whom the Kaduna State Government shares the common goal of the return of all the abducted students.

He assured Kaduna people that the State Government continues working towards crushing banditry, kidnapping and other acts of criminality.