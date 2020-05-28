The kidnappers of the grandson of renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, have been arrested and the three-year-old boy rescued.

The kidnappers were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services in Kano and the already paid ransom recovered.

The Director of the DSS in Kano State, Muhammad Alhassan, disclosed this to newsmen.

Alhassan said the breakthrough came when the Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, Habu Sani, tipped them of the criminal act.

He said through joint intelligence networking, they apprehended the culprit in Kano.

“We swung into action after our intelligence gathering uncovered the hideout of the kidnapper at Liberty Hotel, Room 37, Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

“As we raided the hotel, we recovered the kidnapped boy, who is healthy, and arrested the kidnapper, Umar Ahmad, and the money, which we withdrew from his bank account.”

The Sheikh’s grandson was kidnapped by one Ahmad on May 22.

Ahmad, 27, initially requested for N10 million, but later reduced it to N6 million.

Before the rescue operation, his account had been credited with N2.5 million.