An abducted Naval Officer, Lieutenant Commander Ajare Amadi, has been rescued in Ondo State.

The Commissioner, Ondo State Police Command, Undie Adie, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Amadi was abducted last week by gunmen at Ago Ajayi village on Ikare-Owo Expressway, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen demanded N50 million as ransom from the family of the abducted Naval Officer.

Adie, however, said on Wednesday that after pressure was brought to bear on the kidnappers, they abandoned Amadi in the forest where he was being held and fled.

He said: “His release was sequel to the aggressive manhunt the Command and other sister agencies launched for his abductors, who, on realising that there was no place to hide any longer, abandoned him in the forest and took to their heels.”

The CP said kidnappers were using the opportunity of the deserted road occasioned by the lockdown due to COVID-19 to perpetrate crimes.

He thus warned those violating the no movement order to have a rethink “as these bad boys are using the advantage of the empty roads to carry out their nefarious acts”.