Abducted monarch rescued in joint operation

The Nasarawa State Police Command and other security agencies have rescued the traditional ruler who was abducted by suspected bandits from his palace in Dari, Kokona Local Government Area, on May 28.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the Sangarin Dari was successfully rescued unhurt around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2025.

“The rescue operation took place in the Panwasa Mountains, Mada Station, following sustained pressure from the Command’s search and rescue team,” the statement read.

The monarch was immediately taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and has since been reunited with his family.

The police further assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.

Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the public for their support and timely information, which greatly aided the rescue operation.

He also commended the efforts and collaboration of other security agencies and local vigilante groups, whose support was instrumental to the mission’s success.

