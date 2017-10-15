Abducted Minister’s brother regains freedom

Dr. Andy Ehanire, the abducted brother of Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has regained freedom from the hands of his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State, Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the release of Ehanire on Sunday, said the feat followed concerted efforts by police operatives.

Nkonbe explained that constant change in locations delayed the quick release of Ehanire.

He said: “Each time we have them on radar, they will change location but we were working on them and finally he was released yesterday (Saturday) at about 22:30hrs.”

The PPRO was however silent on whether any ransom was paid to the abductors before the release.

He also disclosed that the kidnapped musician, Osayomore Joseph, was yet to be released by his captors.

Joseph explained that the command had deployed tactical teams with necessary technical strategies to ensure the release of the musician, stressing that the abductors had already established contact with the victim’s family.

Ehanire, the Chief Executive Officer of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Benin, was said to have been released at an undisclosed location in Warri, Delta.

Meanwhile, Ehanire had since reunited with members of his family.

He was abducted on September 24 at his place of work, while the three police men who were there were shot dead.