Abducted Kogi chief imam regains freedom

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the release of the Chief Imam of Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area, Sheikh Quasim Musa.

Musa was said to have been abducted by gunmen on Monday, March 25, 2024, at his residence in Ilukpa, Iyara, headquarters of Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have arrived at his house, shooting indiscriminately before taking their victim to an unknown destination.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, however, confirmed his release in a statement on Saturday.

“This is to inform you that the Chief Imam of Iyara Central Mosque Alhaji Qasim Musa, who was earlier kidnapped, regained his freedom yesterday night,” Aya wrote

He was, however, silent on whether or not ransom was paid to secure his release.