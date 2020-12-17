All schoolchildren, which reports said are over 300, who were kidnapped by bandits from Government Secondary Science School, Kankara in Katsina State at the weekend, have been recovered, Arise News is reporting.

According to the report, the schoolboys are being escorted by Nigerian security forces to the state capital, Katsina, where they will be received by the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The television house said a top Katsina State Government official confided in it a few minutes ago that all the students were alive and will be reunited with their parents on Thursday (today).