The 27 abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Loval Government Area of Niger State have arrived Minna, the state capital.

This followed their release by gunmen who abducted them on February 17, 2021 alongside 15 staff and their relatives.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the students arrived Minna amidst tight security.

They were taken to the Niger State Development Company suite to freshen up before being taken to the Government House to be received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The abductees on arrival were received by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, in Minna.

Journalists were barred entering into where the victims were being kept.

During the abduction at about 3am, a pupil was killed.

While 27 students were abducted, three members of the school’s staff and 12 of their relatives were also taken away by the heavily armed gunmen.