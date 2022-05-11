Abducted Kaduna Catholic priest dies in kidnappers’ den

Reverend Father Joseph Akete of the St. John Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who was kidnapped eight weeks ago, has died in captivity.

The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, disclosed this in Kaduna on Wednesday.

On March 8, some gunmen invaded the St. John Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun Local Government Area of the State and abducted the Priest, Reverend Father Joseph Akete, killing one security guard.

According to the Chancellor, the late Catholic Priest had died between April 18 and 20, 2022.

He said the cleric was ill before the abduction, noting that the hoodlums never allowed the Priest to go along with his drugs as of the time of the incident.

The Chancellor said, “Rev. Father, Joseph, aged 48, was kidnapped from his residence, in St. John Catholic Church Kudenda, where he was serving as Parish Priest, on the 8th March, 2022.

“His own brother was killed there in his presence and after his brother was killed, his condition worsened and he died.

“We have not recovered his corpse but we have confirmed his death. People who were kidnapped together with him saw him die.”

The Chancellor quoted the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, to have communicated his deepest sympathies to the breaved family and the entire Catholic Community of St John Catholic Church, Kudenda and assured them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

“Details of his funeral arrangement will be announced as soon as they are ready. Meanwhile, kindly continue to pray for his peaceful repose, and for the consolation of the bereaved Christian Community in the Archdiocese of Kaduna,” the Chancellor added.