The two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus, Ogun State, who were kidnapped on Sunday night, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, have been freed by their abductors.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, revealed this on Tuesday night.

Adeyemo, studying Forestry and Wildlife Management, and Oyefule, studying Agricultural Economics, were abducted about 9pm on Sunday when gunmen stormed Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Confirming the release of the students, Abiodun said: “This is to announce that we have secured the release of Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, both OOU students recently kidnapped in Ayetoro.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies involved in the exercise that will now see the ladies reunited with their respective families.”