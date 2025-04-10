Abducted female Ebonyi Coordinator regains freedom

Blessing Adagba, the Coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has regained her freedom, five days after her kidnap.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Joshua Ukandu, made this known.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer said Adagba is in good condition.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Coordinator was abducted in Okposhi Eheku community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state on April 3.

Ukandu, who confirmed her freedom, said it was made possible by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

He said: “The victim was released yesterday (Tuesday) night.

“During the tracking of the suspects, after the release of the victim, we were able to arrest one of the syndicate, Chukwuemeka Nwazunku, male.

“We hope that the arrest of Nwazunku will help our men in fishing out the rest of the gang.”

