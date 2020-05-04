The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Olabode Folorunso, who was abducted by unknown gunmen last week, has regained his freedom.

The Commissioner was released on Monday by his abductors unhurt and has since rejoined his family.

A statement by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, said the State Government remains grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during Folorunso’s period of incarceration.

Similarly, Olumilua said government appreciates the effort of the security agencies in securing his release as well as ensuring the security of lives and properties on our roads.

He added: Government also expresses sympathy to the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction on April 26, 2020.

“The State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is billed to receive Chief Olabode later today, says the state government is doing everything possible to rid the state of criminal elements.

“He urges the people of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement/activities to the law enforcement agencies or call the state emergency lines.”