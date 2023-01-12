Abducted Edo Area Customary Court President rescued

The abducted President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Precious Aigbonoga, has been rescued.

This was after a shoot-out between a joint military-police rescue team and the kidnappers in which a policeman lost his life.

Aigbonoga was also said to have been shot by her abductors.

The Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch, led by Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, broke the news of the rescue of Aigbonoga in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Association, Festus Osagie Usiobaifo, in Benin

Usiobaifo said: “A source told the Chairman and his team (Dream Team) that His Honour was rescued unhurt in the early hours of today,12th day of January, 2022, following an attack launched against the kidnappers by Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad attached to Police Headquarters, Benin City.

“It was gathered that in the process of rescuing the victim, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between the Police and the bandits which led to one of the gallant police officers paying the ultimate price.

“The Chairman while appreciating the Police for its prompt intervention in the rescue of the victim, also commiserates with the Edo State Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara on the loss of his gallant officer. The Chairman also prays to God Almighty to grant the family of the slain officer the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On a final note, the Chairman and his team appreciate Nigerians especially members of the Benin Bar for standing by the family of Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga during her time in captivity.”