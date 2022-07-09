Abducted cousin of ex-President Jonathan dumped in swampy grave + Video, Photos

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Hon. Mike Ogiasa, has been dumped in a swampy grave by his abductors.

This became known on Saturday following a video that was posted on Twitter by a yet-to-be-known source.

Ogiasa, a Commissioner for Special Duties in Bayelsa State, who was kidnapped on June 2, 2022 from his home in Otuabadi, Ogbia Local Government Area of the State, pleaded for his life.

He begged his family members to meet the demands of his abductors by releasing money to them.

He said: “Is the money more important than my life?

“You’re seeing me in the grave and the money is there doing nothing.

“Please do everything to come and release me.”

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, said efforts were being made free Ogiasa from his abductors.

Butswat said everything would be done to rescue him unhurt.