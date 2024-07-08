Abducted Catholic priest in Zamfara released after two weeks

The Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, Mikah Suleiman has regained his freedom after two weeks of his abduction by bandits.

Suleiman’s release was announced in a statement on Sunday, July 7, 2024, by the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Pascal Salifu.

The statement read, “We are overjoyed to announce the safe release of Fr Mikah Suleiman, who was kidnapped on 22/06/2024.

‘We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His protection and to everyone who offered prayers and support during this challenging time.

“Our thanks also go to the authorities and all involved in securing Fr Mikah’s release. He is currently receiving the necessary care and support.”

Salifu urged people to “continue to keep him in your prayers as he begins his recovery.”

Confirming the development on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar said, “Yes, the incident happened early hours of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence.

“We were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church.

“We have deployed our tactical squad to go after the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt.”

On his part, the acting Chancellor of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Nuhu Iliya had urged the Christian faithful to pray for the “quick and safe release” of the priest.

“We equally commend him to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors,” Iliya said.

