Abducted Catholic Priest in Akwa Ibom regains freedom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the release of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Uboh, abducted from the Church premises at Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

SP Odiko Macdon, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Catholic Priest was abducted from his residence at the Church in Ikot Abasi on Ekparakwa Etinan Road, Mkpat Enin LGA.

Macdon said that the victim was released by his abductors at about 2am on Thursday.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, expressed delight with the release of the Priest.

He, however, warned perpetrators of such dastardly acts to desist as the law would soon catch up with them.