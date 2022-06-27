Abducted Catholic Church Reverend Father found dead in Edo

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Christopher Odia, who was abducted on Sunday morning at Ikabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has been found dead.

The Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed the development.

In a statement on Sunday night, Egielewa said: “With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26th June 2022 at about 6.30am in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State.

“Until his death, Fr Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu. He was aged 41. May his soul rest in peace.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the Diocese later.”

In the bid to abduct Odia, the gunmen shot a Mass server and a member of the local vigilante.

Another vigilante member reportedly sustained serious injuries.