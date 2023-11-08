Abducted businessman regains freedom in Akwa Ibom – Police

The Police in Akwa Ibom Command has confirmed the release of a businessman, Mr Akpan Essien, abducted at his business premises at Etebi Street, Eket, on October 19.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) SP Odiko MacDon confirmed this in Eket Wednesday.

“Yes, we are aware that the businessman, Mr Akpan Essien was released by his abductors,” MacDon said.

A source, who did not want his name published, said that Essien, who was abducted at 7.00p.m. at his business premises, was released on Friday, October 27.

He explained that the businessman was held captive by his abductors for eight days before securing his freedom after the payment of N50 million ransom.

“Mr Akpan Essien was released to the family along Parrot Island Creek between Oron and Calabar towards Bakassi Peninsula,” the source said.

According to him, the businessman had since been released and admitted in a private hospital receiving medical attention.