The abducted students of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State have been released.

Authorities of the institution had said that an unspecified number of students were taken away at gunpoint while studying in a hall at the College of Engineering on campus.

But the Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations (IPPR) of the university, Rosemary Waku, was quoted on Wednesday saying that the students had regained their freedom.

Waku said two of the students were freed from their captivity on Tuesday while the others (unspecified) earlier escaped from their abductors.

“The students of FUAM that were kidnapped have been released.

“The two students, Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salifu, came back to campus yesterday (27/4/21),” she said, adding that the released students were currently undergoing medical attention.