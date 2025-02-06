Abducted Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka, found dead on 2nd Niger Bridge

The decomposing body of a member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, has been discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Azuka, representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra assembly, was reportedly abducted on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunabankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

He was said to be abducted at gunpoint in a swift operation that lasted less than five minutes.

After weeks of investigation, security operatives from Abuja apprehended the suspects late Wednesday.

The arrested individuals led authorities to the location where they dumped the lawmaker’s remains.

Confirming the discovery, Spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said a joint security team found the decomposing corpse during a routine patrol

The PPRO said he would reveal details to the public soon

“In the early hours of today, 6/2/2025 at the second Niger Bridge, the Joint Security Team comprising of Police and AVG Operatives on a mission to rescue abducted Hon. Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North, regrettably found his lifeless body at the scene.

“As soon as I get more details, I will keep you updated, as the joint security team have taken over the scene and operation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the suspects involved, please,” Ikenga stated

Post Views: 14