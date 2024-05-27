Abducted Akwa Ibom monarch regains freedom after alleged payment of N50m ransom 

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the release of the paramount ruler of Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang, who was abducted on the night of 18 May in his Ebughu Palace.

Eagle Online learnt that the release was made after the payment of a reported N50 million ransom.

Confirming the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, said, “Yes, it’s true” he has been released, but didn’t give any insight as to whether money changed hands.”

Also speaking, a community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The monarch was released early this (Monday) morning and I can tell you the abductors collected N50 Million to release him.

“The community is bitter, especially from realisation that some youths from within were among the kidnappers. We have vowed to get to the bottom of this and bring them to book.

“This whole thing is induced by sheer greed and then envy by some mischievous community stakeholders over the exalted stool the Paramount Rulers occupies. Long may he reign.

“The monarch has been taken to an hospital for proper medicare and his wife who was shot while he was being abducted is recuperating fast and would be discharged soon.”