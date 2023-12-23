Abducted Akwa Ibom judge, driver regain freedom

Joy Unwana, the Akwa Ibom high court judge, who was abducted alongside her driver after a court sitting, have regained their freedom.

Ini Ememobong, the state Commissioner for Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The judge and her driver were kidnapped on their way back from a court sitting.

The gunmen killed the police officer assigned to the judge during the incident.

The commissioner said the state governor sympathised with the judge and her driver for the trauma they must have gone through in the hands of their abductors and promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues,” the statement added.