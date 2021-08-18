Subscribe
Crime

Abba Kyari’s probe: Police speak on reported submission of report

The Nigeria Police Force has said the probe into the alleged indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari by the Federal Investigation Bureau of the United States of America, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel, is still ongoing.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, spoke on the development in a statement.

Mba, in the statement on Tuesday, enjoined Nigerians to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

He added: “The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

