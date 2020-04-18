The remains of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, arrived in Abuja some minutes ago for interment.

Kyari died in Lagos on Friday having contracted the Coronavirus Disease two weeks ago.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Shehu said all processes for the burial will be strictly in accordance with the social distance directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He tweeted: “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”