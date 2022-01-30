Abba Kyari makes first social media appearance in months, posts over 400 photos

The suspended Head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, made his first social media appearance in months on Saturday.

Kyari, popularly referred to as “Super Cop” by his admirers, had gone quiet after his suspension over an allegation of fraud.

He was accused of complicity in a case of fraud by Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

He was suspended while a panel was set up to investigate the matter by the police hierarchy.

The report of the panel was yet to be made public as at press time.

There were indications over the weekend that the Police Service Commission has returned the report to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, over what has been described as a not too satisfactory job.

But on Friday, Kyari showed up at the wedding Fatiha of Maina, the son of the IGP, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Kyari is also from Borno State.

A reception was held at the Borno State Government House for the couple on Saturday.

Taking to his Facebook page, Kyari posted several photographs, with the caption: “Today At the wedding of our younger brother Maina in my home town Maiduguri.

“May God bless their union with Happiness, Prosperity and Beautiful children, Ameen Ameen.”

Several persons sought for photographs and audience with Kyari at the ceremony.

Among those who appeared in the photographs posted by Kyari was night club owner, Obi Cubana.

There were over 400 photographs from the event posted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.