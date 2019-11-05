HON. Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Oyo State’s Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has stated that in a presidential system of government such as practiced in the United States and Nigeria, the position of the Chief of Staff is more powerful than that of the Vice President.

Hon. Alabi was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act in London, where he is currently on “private visit” and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had taken the document to him on Monday, fueling the “rumour” that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been sidelined.

Hon. Alabi, who tried to “clarify issues” through his Twitter handle @akinalabi on Tuesday stated that the Chief of Staff “is the assistant President, while the Vice President is merely a stand-in for the president”.

He further added: “Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand-in for the president.

“It is NOT the duty of the Vice President to take a bill to the president. It’s the job of an assistant. Like the Chief of Staff.

“The Vice President has been excellent performing his constitutional duties and the ones assigned to him.

“If the President decides NOT to see Vice President Osinbajo as a PA, which I don’t think he should, then I’m 100% in support of that.

“I understand the political agenda of the noisemakers but anyone ready to learn should learn.”

The Eagle online reports that Alabi is the founder of Nigeria’s first online sports betting portal, NairaBET.

