The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday called for thorough investigation into the rising wave of attack on police formations across the country, especially the ones that happened recently in Imo State.

Abaribe, who also condemned the frightening surge of violence in the South East, particularly the attack on the Correctional centres in Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu States, spoke in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, on Wednesday.

He urged security agencies to dig in and unravel the motives behind the incessant attacks and apprehend the criminal elements to face the full weight of the law.

The Minority Leader said the attack on security agencies, particularly on the police, which is the first line of civil defence, is unacceptable and stands condemned.

Senator Abaribe further expressed worry that the country is fast sliding into total anarchy and cautioned that time has come when the Federal Government should rise up and address the poor security situation in the country holistically, looking at Nigeria as a nation.

He said: “Time has come for sincerity and nationalistic approach by government to address the myriad of problems besetting the country, especially insecurity and poor management of the country’s diversity.

“The time for knee jerk approach and fixated mindset in investigation of criminal attacks by the security agencies has gone. It is not enough to be driven by a certain mindset, which has the tendency of foreclosing other probable leads and motives during investigations of very serious crimes like the ones we are currently experiencing.

“This time calls for deeper introspection and painstaking investigation by the relevant security agencies, so that we nip these dangerous dimension in the bud, if the country must be rescued from falling off the cliff.”

Nonetheless, Senator Abaribe condoled with the police and other security agencies that have come under attack of recent.