Abari to Nigerians on Democracy Day: Contribute to peace, good governance

The Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, made the call in a message of felicitation with Nigerians, adding that recent happenings around the country demand sober reflection to reawaken the conscience of citizens to their collective brotherhood and the need for entrenched peace in the interest of national development.

As the nation celebrates the 2018 Democracy Day, the National Orientation Agency has called on Nigerians to use the day to reflect on their roles in Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development in our nation.

Abari said the 2018 Democracy Day theme: “Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development.” could not have come at a better time, urging Nigerians to renew their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and imbibing values that promote democracy such as patriotism, discipline, tolerance and social justice.

Abari also appealed to public servants, who he described as “the engine room of government and the oil of good governance”, to contribute their quota toward quality service delivery as a hallmark of democracy.

He said no government policy, however laudable, can succeed without the impetus of the public service and therefore urged public officers to see their daily service as inputs for the good governance of our country.

The NOA Chief Executive also implored all citizens, both public and private, to lead the charge for sustainable development in their various fields of operation, noting that the economies of nations are built by their citizens, under the guidance of their governments.

He noted that the current administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan is a formidable guide which citizens should key into to move Nigeria’s post-recession economy forward.

While wishing the government and people of Nigeria a peaceful and memorable Democracy Day celebration, Abari looked forward to great advancements in the nation’s development before the return of the day in 2019.

