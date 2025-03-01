Abandoned wife seeks divorce after one year of marriage

A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja has dissolved the one-year-old marriage between Hauwa Abdulhadi and her husband, Ismail Hassan, over neglect and abandonment.

Delivering judgment in the case on Friday, the Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

He dissolved the marriage on the grounds that the estranged couple had lost interest in their union and had also consented to dissolving the marriage.

Kagarko also ordered Abdulhadi to observe “Iddah”, which is a-three month period of observation after the judgment before contracting another marriage.

The petitioner, in her application for divorce, told the court that she got married to Hassan under Islamic law in 2024.

She said that she and her estranged husband only lived together for 9 weeks after their marriage.

She told the court that Hassan intentionally abandoned her at her parents’ house for months and refused to fulfill his responsibilities as a husband.

Abdulhadi stated that he left her without food, a source of income, or any means of survival, adding that she could no longer wait for him to return.

She pleaded: “My husband no longer loves me.

“I want the court to dissolve this marriage.”

The respondent neither denied the allegations made by his wife nor did he object to her request for a divorce.

