A victim of a road accident allegedly involving some members of the entourage of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on December 28, 2019, Chidiebere Nwachukwu, has cried out for help from his hospital bed.

The road crash, which occurred along Nnobi, near Capital Oil/Nnewi Teaching Hospital Roundabout, injured about nine persons and involved three vehicles, which were badly damaged, including that of Nwachukwu.

The accident involved some of those who went ahead of the Governor.

However, Umahi still met them at the scene and then ordered that they should be taken to the hospital.

They were taken to Nnewi Teaching Hospital, from where others were discharged and Nwachukwu recommended for operation at another hospital: Uzondu Specialist Hospital.

Our source, who interacted with Nwachukwu at Uzondu Specialist Hospital, Ojoto, Anambra State, where he has been on admission with severe left ankle injury, reports that the Doctor recommended him for surgery.

However, the non-availability of the required sum of money had inhibited Nwachukwu’s treatment.

He complained that within the period of the accident, the eight other victims, obviously members of the Governor’s entourage, were evacuated, leaving only him who was directed to be transferred to Uzondu Specialist Hospital.

The source narrated: “On December 28, 2019 when the Governor of Ebonyi visited Anambra State, As they were coming, they had a fatal accident, which involved nine people, but out of the nine, they took away eight people for proper care elsewhere, remaining one Mr. Nwachukwu Chidiebere.

“He was directed to be transferred to another hospital, which is Uzondu Specialist Hospital, Ojoto.

“But since then, nobody has heard from either the Governor or any of his people in spite of their promise to get back to Nwachukwu.”

The victim’s wife, Nkem Nwachukwu, who also lamented the family’s ordeal since the incident, said they have spent all their savings, while her husband’s vehicle was wrecked beyond remedy.

They appealed that Governor Umahi’s attention be drawn to their plight, believing that he may not have been aware of their situation.

Nwachukwu also gave his phone number: 09066721146, should anyone wish to assist him in this regard.

The Eagle Online investigations revealed that the accident, obviously caused by over speeding, involved a Toyota Sienna conveying some Ebonyi Development Centre Management Committee members accompanying the Governor to the social event.

The Sienna collided with another vehicle and somersaulted several times, causing damages on other vehicles and their occupants.

Two Development Centre Coordinators: Uchenna Nwamkpuma of Ebiya DC, Izzi LGA and Ngozi Ezugo of Amasiri DC in Afikpo North LGA, were affected by the accident.

Although Ezugo did not sustain any physical injury, her latest model Hyundai SUV, newly given to her by Governor Umahi, was damaged beyond repair.

Nwamkpuma was injured, while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Nwachukwu may have been one of the victims, probably not among the Governor’s entourage.

Efforts to reach the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, did not succeed.

Orji did not respond to text and WhatsApp messages by The Eagle Online for two days, though they delivered and were read.