Alhaji Buba Galadima has explained that the repatriated loot of late former dictator, General Sani Abacha, was money saved for the country with the knowledge of his cabinet members.

Galadima, a key political player in the country and major critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, said this in an interview with The Nation.

Galadima said that late Saddam Hussein of Iraq and late Muammar Gaddafi of Libya were behind Abacha’s decision to “save” the money outside the country as that there was the likelihood that the United States of America could sanction Nigeria.

Galadima, a Principal Official of the Abacha regime, said most opinions expressed by people concerning Abacha were based on ignorance.

He told The Nation: “I have completely different idea about what you called Abacha loot.

“I know as a fact that at that time, Abacha with knowledge of key members of his government, who knew about this money being stacked out, he was rightly advised by some of his colleague presidents around the world.

“Saddam Hussein was one of them.

“Muammar Gaddafi was one of them.

“They advised him that there was the likelihood that the US could sanction Nigeria and as such he should save money outside that could last the country, at least, six months, even if Nigeria’s account was blocked by the US, there won’t be panic.

“I was a key figure in that government.

“I was one of the so-called Abacha boys if you must know.

“I was the Director General, National Maritime Authority, whereby export and import to Nigeria, including crude, were directly coming under my desk.

“So, I’m in a position to talk about Abacha and the so-called loot.

“It is true that some Nigerians believe Abacha was a monster and you cannot fault their ignorance.

“Yes, of course, it is based on ignorance.

“But the truth of the matter is that we are running a constitutional government called democracy.

“People can hold different opinion provided it does not encroach on another’s liberty.

“What I have said to you now is my own opinion based on what I knew of the government and the man at that time.”

