Abacha annulled June 12 election when I travelled — Babangida

Nigeria’s former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has revealed that the late General Sani Abacha forces annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election when he travelled.

General Babangida made this known in his autobiography: “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja on Thursday.

At the launch, which had a former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as the Book Reviewer, Babangida said Abacha-led forces annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, without his mandate.

He said he was in Katsina when Nduka Irabor, the Press Secretary, to his then second-in-command, late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, issued a statement annulling the election without his knowledge or permission.

He said he later discovered that the forces against the June 12 election were led by Abacha, who was then the Chief of Defence Staff.

Post Views: 24