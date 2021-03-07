The All Progressives Congress Screening Committee has stated the reasons it disqualified Dr. Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze from contesting the upcoming primary election of the party for Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election of Abia State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed March 27, 2021 for the by-election of Aba North/South Federal Constituency due to the death of its former representative, Hon. Ossy Prestige.

The Screening Committee, which was inaugurated at the national secretariat, Abuja by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, released the results of the screening on Saturday.

The Committee, chaired by Hon. Collins Adams, screened Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu and Eze as the only two contestants.

Other members of the Screening Committee were: Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, Maxwell Akamba, Suleiman Muhammad, Gladys Agbah, Gift Johnbull and Aliyu Abdulkadir.

In its resolution, the Committee unanimously resolved that Kalu fulfilled all requirements needed to contest the upcoming election, while Eze failed to meet the requirements of the party to contest the Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election.

The Committee observed:

(i) Dr Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze did not produce verifiable evidence of payment of membership dues which he confessed to the Committee that he has never paid any party membership due which is a clear violation of Article 9.3(i) of the party constitution

(ii) He has multiple membership of several political parties including that of the PDP, as was confessed by him to the members of the Committee, with no record of resigning, as he has failed to provide palpable evidence and record of resignation from his previous political parties

(iii) Aspirant failed to comply with the time schedule as contained in the patty’s guideline, notice/schedule of activities of election

(iv) He purchased Expression of Interest / Nomination Forms on 4th March, 2021 as against the closing date of 3rd March , 2021 and submitted same on 5th March, 2021 thereby falling short of the time schedules.

The committee unanimously resolved that the CECPC should take a look at the inconsistency in the case of Eze.

The Committee therefore submitted that the “aspirant is hereby disqualified from contesting the forthcoming said primary election of the party”.