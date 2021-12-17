AB Rollings set to launch, open pop up store in London

Top fashionista, Abiodun Odukoya, and his upscale fashion house, A.B Rollings Clothiers, is a fashion lovers dream come true because of ABR’s ability to uniquely combine fast and slow fashion together, under the same umbrella and with great ease and precision.

The fashion house, whose vision is always constant: to rule the world of fashion and provide the needs of fashion savvy buddies, is at it again.

The fashion outfit, which had its origin in the lively streets of Surulere, Lagos, has come a long way since the heady days of the 90’’s when it catered to the needs of fashion buffs in Lagos.

The fashion house has grown into a recognised and trusted brand now straddling three continents with flagship stores in Lagos and London.

With over two decades experience, A.B Rollings, which started from a one stop store on Adelabu Street in Surulere, Lagos many years ago, has continued to meet the fashion needs of diverse clientele in Africa, Europe and America.

The fashionpreneur, Abiodun Odukoya, enthuses: “At A.B Rollings there is something for everyone.

“We meet the needs of the young and the not so young, men and women, black and white and in all shapes and sizes.”

Word reaching us is that the fashion house is set to launch in London to the general public, having got a nod of approval from a host of Nigeria and UK’s finest connoisseurs of high end fine fashion.

A.B Rollings is set for the next phase of expansion as one of Africa’s finest, Obi Cubana, is set to collaborate with the fashion house.

It would be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, Obi Cubana, a Nigerian socialite, stopped by at the A.B. Rollings Clothiers store in London to buy some exclusive clothes and ordered for some personalised bespoke outfits.

Obi Cubana is so impressed with the brand that he is investing in it now and with a firm commitment to continue to work with the fashion house as he forays into the fashion business.

Come December 19, 2021, the clothing store is set to launch its Bespoke, Suits, Blazers, Footwear and accessories store on Brook Street, Mayfair, London.

This event is an epoch making one for a fashion house out of Lagos.

Many celebrities and celebutanties are set to support their man Biodun Oduoya, popularly known as Father Rolling, as he and the fashion house he built glide smoothly into a new era of expansion across continents still with the undiminished vision to meet the fashion needs of all fashion lovers who choose A.B Rollings.