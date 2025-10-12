Aare Oyefeso donates health centre in honour of late wife

The people of Eposo gathered in unity and celebration as they marked this year’s Eposo Day with a momentous event: the official commissioning of a new Community Health Centre, generously donated by Aare Kola Oyefeso in loving memory of his late wife, Chief Omolara Oyefeso.

The Community Health Centre, a much-needed facility in the community, was officially commissioned by Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu.

The commissioning of the centre by the revered statesman and philanthropist was part of the activities commemorating his landmark 90th birthday anniversary, which will be celebrated on October 24, 2025.

In his remarks, Aare Oyefeso congratulated the people of Eposo on this year’s celebration and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to honour the legacy of his beloved wife through a project that directly serves the needs of the community.

“This Health Centre stands not just as a memorial, but as a beacon of hope and progress for Eposo,” he stated, adding: “It is my hope that it will serve generations to come, improving access to basic healthcare and enhancing the well-being of our people.”

The commissioning was a highlight of Eposo Day celebrations, which drew community leaders, dignitaries, and residents together in shared pride and optimism.

Dr. Adebutu in his commissioning address, praised the initiative and reaffirmed his commitment to community development, especially in rural health and education.

His involvement in the event added profound significance as it coincides with his upcoming milestone birthday.

The establishment of the health centre underscores the critical role of accessible healthcare in rural communities.

It will provide essential services such as maternal and child health, treatment of common ailments, and health education, reducing the need for residents to travel long distances for medical care.

As Eposo continues to grow and evolve, this donation is a reminder of the power of legacy, service, and collective progress.

The community extended its deepest appreciation to Aare Oyefeso and Sir Adebutu for their visionary support and lasting contributions.