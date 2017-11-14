Aare Ona Kakanfo: Iwo, Ede, Ejigbo monarchs set agenda for Gani Adams

The Olu Iwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Adewale Akanbi; his Ede and Ejigbo counterparts, Alhaji Munirudeen Adesola Lawal and Oba Olayiwola Oyesosin, at the weekend listed their expectations of the recently proclaimed Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Dr. Gani Adams.

The influential and revered traditional rulers prayed for a successful tenure and long life for the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate and tasked him on different issues bothering on the development of Yorubaland when Adams visited the monarchs in their different palaces at the weekend.

Adams, who was well received at the Ogiyan of Ejigboland’s palace, was treated to a special prayer session with Oba Oyesosin, who has been superintending over the affairs of the ancient town for 44 years.

Oyesosin showered encomiums on the Aare, whom he said would live long with the mandate.

He said the Aare title is a title for powerful people and “because I know you are capable of holding the office because of your antecedents, I charge you to use the office to foster unity among the yorubas”.

On his part, the Timi of Ede said “the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland title is not a small title, especially to those who know”.

He posited that “nobody can shove Gani Adams aside if we talk about fighting for the good of Yorubaland”, hence his submission that with God on his side, he will succeed.

Aligning with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, over his choice of Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, the Timi of Ede said he couldn’t have agreed less with the Oyo monarch over his choice of Adams.

According to him: “Alaafin is my father.

“I can never go against his decision.

“What we call Ede today is by the grace of God and Alaafin.”

Pledging the support of Ede for the new Aare, the Timi charged Adams to continue to fight the cause of Yorubaland, which he is noted for and eventually earned him what he described as “the powerful title”.

In the same vein, the Oluwo of Iwo said he has been following the Aare’s activities regarding his struggle for the restoration of the dignity of the Yoruba race.

According to him, there is no war to fight like the Aare Ona Kakanfo of old did, adding that he wants the Aare to put into use the braveness and ideas which he is noted for to solve the problem of the Yoruba race.

He said: “Aare is meant to defend the territory and the crowns of Yoruba kings.

“Your first job is to defend the crown.

“When you do that, the entire Yorubaland is defended.

“You have been picked to restore the dignity of the Yoruba race.

“You are no more Gani Adams of Oodua People’s Congress alone and anymore.

“You are now Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

“It’s different.

“You must repackage the kingship stool.

“You should be the solution to Yoruba problems.”

In his reaction, Adams thanked the Obas for their support and show of love, even as he promised to do all within his capacity to live up to the expectations of all.