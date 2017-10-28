Aare Ona Kakanfo: Eze Ndigbo Council congratulates Otunba Adams

The Lagos State Council of Eze Ndigbo and the Igbo residents in Lagos have joined the long list of Nigerians sending goodwill messages to the Aare Ona Kakanfoto designate, Otunba Gani Adams.

The message was signed by Dr. Pat Eneh, the Eze Ndi Igbo of Ojo Local Government Area off Lagos State, who also doubles as the Secretary of the body in Lagos State.

Eneh saluted the courage and steadfastness of the Alaafin Oyo, Obi Lamidi Adeyemi, to have overlooked money and political antecedents as strong factors in determining the Generalissimo of Yorubaland.

According to the statement, though a lot of factors come into play in the choice of the mother of all chieftaincy titles in Yorubaland, it is obvious that the choice of Adams is based on his commitment over the years to being in the fore front of those who defend the interest of the Yoruba race.

The group said said that is also not forgetting his feats in the area of cultural promotion with the Olokun Festival Foundation.

The statement added: “We have a longstanding relationship with the Aare Ona Kakanfo Designate, we have trust in his ability to promote and ensure peaceful coexistence between the Yorubas and Igbos.

“Adams, although a lover of Yoruba race, he is a leader who encourages other tribes to live in peace with each other.”