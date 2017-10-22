Aare Ona Kakanfo announces three appointments

The office of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, has announced Chief Femi Davies and Prince Segun Akanni as Special Adviser Events and Strategy and Chief of Staff respectively, just as Femi Adepoju has been appointed Director of Media and Communication.

According to a statement issued at the weekend by the Lagos office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, the appointments take immediate effect.

Davies, who has been appointed the Special Adviser Events and Strategy, hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A seasoned Journalist, Davies was Consultant on Media to former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

A mass Communication graduate of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Davies is the publisher of Metronews Nigeria.

The award winning and well travelled media practitioner is media consultant to Olokun Festival Foundation, Oodua People’s Congress, Oodua Progressive Union among other organizations..

Besides Journalism, his core professional field, the Gbobaniyi of Arigidi Akoko is also an accomplished Movie/Music Producer and Promoter with proven records in Events and Hospitality concern.

Before his appointment, Akanni was the Personal Assistant to Adams.

He was born in Ileogbo, Ayedire Area of Osun State and had his both Primary and Secondary schools education in Ileogbo.

He holds a Diploma and Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

Akanni also holds a Diploma in Tourism management from the International School of Aviation in Ghana.

He joined Oodua People’s Congress in the late 1998 in Ijeshatedo, Lagos State and later moved to Ojo area of Lagos State where he started his career in OPC as the zonal secretary of Tedi zone. In 1999, he was elevated to the position of Local Government Publicity Secretary in Ojo.

His commitment to the emancipation of the Yoruba race earned him an appointment in the office of the National Coordinator of the OPC in year 2002

He was also the Protocol Officer II and Media Assistant to Otunba Gani Adams.

In 2007, Akanni became the Personal Assistant to Otunba Gani Adams, the position he maintained until his new appointment as the Chief of Staff.

Akanni wrote a book in honour of Otunba Gani Adams titled: “The Volunteer of Savanah,” in 2015.

He is married with kids.

Reverend Adepoju, an accomplished journalist, is a political and entertainment writer.

The Publisher of Rhema News Online is the President, Full Steam Communications and Entertainment .

Adepoju is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the United Bible University, Lagos.

Born in Akure, Ondo State in 1968, Adepoju was Lagos State House Correspondent for The News/ PM news from 1996 tol 2005 .He resigned as Society Editor, The News group to join Daily Independent (Breaking News) where he later resigned as News Editor after four years of service to the Lagos-based publishing house.

He co-founded First Weekly Magazine from where moved to Media Consultancy after three years as Managing Editor in 2010.

As a Media Consultant, Adepoju co-managed Connect Communications, after which he was appointed Special Assistant on Media to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State in 2011. He functioned in that capacity till February this year and later joined Oodua Voice Media as Editor-In-Chief until his latest appointment.