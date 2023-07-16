Aare Musulumi awards scholarship to four LASU First Class female Muslim students

828 828

Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, on Sunday, awarded scholarship to four Muslim female students of Faculty of Law, Lagos State University (LASU), who graduated with first class.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students awarded the scholarship were: Aminat Yusuf with 5.0 CGPA, Balqees Rufai (4.61 CGPA), Maryam Lawal (4.57 CGPA) and Medinah Olowogaba (4.51 CGPA).

Akinola also promised to adopt one of the awardees, Balqis Rufai, who is an orphan, as his daughter.

The Aare Musulumi, who gave N1 million to each of the students, also promised to sponsor their programme in the Law School.

He said that it came as a surprise to him that the four first class students are female Muslims, saying that this should be a challenge to their male counterparts.

Akinola said that it was his duty as Aare Musulumi to always encourage Muslims who were role models and good ambassadors of Islam.

This, he said, would encourage and motivate other Muslims students to focus on their education and excel in whatever field they found themselves in.

“As Aare Musulumi, it is my duty to encourage Muslims and make sure Islam progresses.

“I am very happy because these students are Muslims and based on the position I occupy, it is my duty to encourage them for being role models.

“They deserve to be appreciated, which is the reason they are being celebrated and honoured today.

“I promise them scholarship for the period of their stay in the Law School, while I will also take care of their other needs,” he said.

In her lecture, an Assistant Director with National Horticultural Research (NIHORT), Ibadan, Dr Muslihah Badmus, urged the awardees not to be carried away by their present successes.

Badmus urged them to continue to compete with their male counterparts and to always put Islam first in whatever they do.

In his remarks, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, called on other students to emulate the girls and work hard to promote the image of Islam.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja-General and the Babaloja of Oyo State, Alhaja Folashade Nurudeen and Alhaji Yekeen Abass, called on parents to always take care of their children and inculcate good moral value on them to enhance their success in life.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Yusuf, thanked God for making them excel in their academic pursuit.

“It was by the grace of Almighty Allah that we were able to achieve this and we are very grateful to Him for that.

“It is by Allah’s guidance and our parents were united because of us and guided us with prayers,” she said.

NAN reports that the programme was attended by various Islamic organisations.