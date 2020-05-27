The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on Tuesday welcomed a set of twins.

The Wife of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Ayinba Mojisola Adams, was delivered of a set of twins, a boy and a girl, on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Lagos.

The mother and the babies are in good condition, a statement by the Media Office of the Aare Ona Kakanfo said on Wednesday.

In the statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams expressed gratitude to God for the gift, adding that it was purely a gift from God.

He said: “With the new addition of twins to my immediate family, I am happy that God has singled me out for his blessing, especially at this time.

“I am most grateful that the Lord has done for me what seems very impossible.

“More importantly, I want to also appreciate everybody that have been sending greetings and words of prayers to me since the birth of my twins.

“I am very grateful to the almighty God.”

Meanwhile, the Omole Phase 2 residence of the Aare Onakakanfo has since been witnessing a significant increase in the number of well wishers and guests that have been thronging the Palace to share in the joy of the new born babies.