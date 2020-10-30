Oluwatoyin Ajoke, the first daughter of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has graduated from Well Spring College, Lagos State.

She graduated on October 28, 2020.

Ajoke’s mother, Ayinba Mojisola Adams, took to her social media page to share the joyful news.

She wrote: “Congratulations my carbon copy, mini me in the maximum prospects of life…My first fruit,Thanks for making me a proud mother today. Happy graduation from college, omoola omooba Ajokeademi oluwatoyin Adams.”