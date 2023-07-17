Aare Gani Adams commends Lagos monarchs’ call for Isese Day holiday

828 828

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams,has commended the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs,for keeping faith with their roles as custodians of culture and tradition.

Iba Adams’ applause came on the heels of the recent calls by the Lagos state Council of Obas and Chiefs on the Lagos State Government to officially recognize and declare August 20 as Isese Day holiday in the state.

Aare Adams,who had earlier made the call, said the Lagos traditional rulers spoke his mind, insisting that he had been an advocate of this cause.

“I am happy that the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs spoke my mind on this important issue.

“It is a demand that is key to the unity and progress of the state. I Iearnt the request has been on the table of the governor for so long and it is very important for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu to listen to the calls of the monarchs.

The Yoruba generalissimo declared that the new call by the traditional rulers is in tandem with the reality of the present situation in the country, maintaining that there is a need for the traditionalists to have a day specially dedicated for the celebration of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Also Read:

Meanwhile,the Onikate of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, who spoke on behalf of the council said the council had written to the (Lagos State) House of Assembly, and that the request is still pending before the Lagos state lawmakers.

Oba Elegushi added that since the Christians and Muslims have their holidays, it is their right as custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition to have their own day as well, which he said is August 20.”